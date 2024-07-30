Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros Reportedly Finalists for Yandy Diaz
The MLB trade deadline is at 3 p.m. PST on Tuesday and the Seattle Mariners are reportedly looking to make at least one more big splash before the clock hits zero.
The Mariners made trades for Randy Arozarena on Thursday, Yimi Garcia on Friday and Justin Turner on Monday. The three trades brought in 137 games of playoff experience to Seattle including two World Series appearances and one World Series championship.
The Mariners are reportedly looking to add one more bat and one more bullpen arm ahead of the deadline. According to a recent report, that last bat might be one of the top ones left in the trade market.
Francys Romero reported on Tuesday that Seattle is one of the three teams remaining in a "final race" to acquire Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz.
The other two teams in the hunt are the New York Yankees and the Mariners' American League West rivals the Houston Astros.
A trade for Diaz would be the second in the last week between Seattle and Tampa Bay (the Arozarena trade was the other one). Luke Raley is another former Rays teammate that would be reunited with Diaz with the Mariners.
Diaz would likely be the starter at first base and would move Turner to a more permanent role as a designated hitter.
Diaz does provide some flexibility in the lineup. He's played third base, first base and designated hitter across his time with Tampa Bay.
Diaz is a 2023 All-Star, 2023 American League batting champion and a 2023 Silver Slugger award winner. He is hitting .270 this year with nine home runs and 47 RBIs.
Diaz would be under team control for the rest of this year, 2025 and possibly 2026 if Seattle were to exercise its club option.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS LOOKING FOR A RELIEVER: The Seattle Mariners are trying to add one more leverage reliever before the 3 p.m. PST, July 30 trade deadline according to a recent report on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE TURNER: The Seattle Mariners traded for veteran first baseman Justin Turner from Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for outfielder RJ Schreck, according to reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE AROZARENA: The Seattle Mariners reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady