Seattle Mariners Trying to Make One More Splash Before Trade Deadline
The Seattle Mariners have been the most active team at the trade deadline and have made five transactions since Thursday.
They added outfielder Randy Arozarena, infielder Justin Turner and reliever Yimi Garcia and traded away reliever Ryne Stanek and first baseman Ty France.
And according to recent reports, Seattle is still looking to make at least one more move before the 3 p.m. PST trade deadline.
According to a tweet on Tuesday from MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Seattle is looking to acquire one more leverage reliever before the deadline.
The Mariners have been one of the most aggressive teams over the last week and multiple reports have suggested that they've been touching base with almost every team for anyone who might be available.
Most Seattle fans would like to see another bat added to the lineup (especially after the team's 14-7 loss against the Boston Red Sox on Monday) but another bullpen arm is also a need for the Mariners.
Seattle's bullpen is thin four games into its six-game road trip. It had to use both Garcia and Andres Munoz in back-to-back games, the team is trying to avoid back-to-back appearances from Gregory Santos and Gabe Speier because of their recent stints on the injured list and have had two starters go four innings pitched or less.
The Mariners have two more games on Tuesday and Wednesday before getting a day off and returning to play on Friday for the first of a nine-game homestead.
An off day and another arm would be the best-case scenario for a bullpen that has had to carry the load a couple times the last four days.
