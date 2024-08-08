Seattle Mariners First Baseman Back in Lineup After Early Exit From Tuesday's Game
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will have a tough matchup on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners will face the Tigers' American League Cy Young candidate just one day after suffering a disappointing 4-2 loss.
The left-handed Skubal is one of the most effective and dangerous starters in the league and any game against him would likely be a tough one.
The good news is that it won't be any harder for Seattle than it has to be.
The Mariners received a positive update before Wednesday's game about the health and availability of first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner.
Turner exited Tuesday's game after getting hit on the hand by a pitch. The hand was noticeably swollen after. According to Seattle manager Scott Servais — x-rays for a broken hand came back negative and Turner was considered day-to-day with a hand contusion.
Turner was apparently feeling better and will bat fourth for the Mariners on Wednesday and will start at first base.
"I think everybody's going to be OK as of right now," Servais said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "Looks like Justin Turner will be in there, (Jorge Polanco) will be in there. ... (Turner) got hit in a very similar place where (JP Crawford) got hit. So you're always a little cautious and worried about it. Certainly was bothering him last night but the swelling wasn't too bad today and he hit in the cage a little bit. He needs to make solid contact because when you have a contusion like that and you hit it off the end of the bat you're going to feel it."
Turner's health will be key for Seattle. He's hitting .286 with a home run and 12 RBIs in 77 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, according to Statmuse.
Since being acquired by the Mariners ahead of the trade deadline — Turner is hitting .250 with a home run and six RBIs in five games with Seattle.
