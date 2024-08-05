Seattle Mariners Set For Interesting Pitching Matchups Against Detroit Tigers
The Seattle Mariners are fresh off a series win against the Philadelphia Phillies and have to feel good with the Detroit Tigers coming to town.
The Mariners are set to begin the second of a three-series homestead at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday after a much-needed off day on Monday. There's a lot of nicks and bruises that Seattle is going through and having 24 hours of rest will help rejuvenate the team.
The fact that the Tigers have one of the more ... unique pitching situations in the league might also help.
Seattle is back to the top of the order of its starting rotation. One of the most elite starting pitching groups in the entire American League will take on a Detroit rotation that is half comprised of relievers.
And according to the probable pitchers on MLB.com — the Tigers might not even know yet which of those relievers will get the start in the series finale.
Aug. 6 (Tuesday) — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Keider Montero (Detroit)
On paper this shouldn't be close.
Castillo is in the middle of his best stretch of the season. He posted a 1.99 ERA in July in five starts — all of which were quality ones. He struck out 27 batters in 31.2 innings pitched.
Montero, on the other hand, is still trying to find his footing in his rookie season. He's one of two consistent starters this season for Detroit and has allowed at least four earned runs in four consecutive starts. He has a 6.18 ERA in eight games this season (seven starts) and has allowed 11 home runs.
Aug. 7 (Wednesday) — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Tarik Skubal (Detroit)
This is the pitching duel that many fans will likely have circled.
Skubal has been one of the few bright spots for the Tigers this season. The 2024 All-Star is having a career year and has posted a 2.57 ERA in 22 starts with 162 strikeouts in 136.1 innings pitched. Skubal is coming off a game where he allowed a season-worst five earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched — but he had six consecutive quality starts before.
Kirby had his nine-straight quality start streak snapped on July 31 against the Boston Red Sox — and even that wasn't a terrible outing. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings pitched. Kirby hasn't allowed more than three earned runs since May 24.
Aug. 8 (Thursday) — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. TBD (Detroit)
This is where the rotation starts to get funky. Woo is coming off his best start since his hamstring injury. He went a career-best seven innings, didn't allow an earned run and struck out six batters.
As for Detroit — the recent rotation would likely mean Tyler Holton could get the start here. Holton has started five games in 43 appearances this season and hasn't gone deeper than 3.1 innings pitched in any of his outings. He has a 2.70 ERA this season and 50 strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched.
