Seattle Mariners Offense Gets Stifled by Detroit Tigers in Tough Loss Tuesday Night
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners were going into the first of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday off one of the most impressive series wins of the season.
The Mariners took two-of-three games from National League contenders — the Philadelphia Phillies — and the offense looked like it had taken the necessary strides that fans were clamoring for.
Unfortunately that momentum didn't carry over as a struggling rookie had a career night against the M's.
Detroit beat Seattle 4-2 on Tuesday off the best start in the fledgling career of pitcher Keider Montero. The Tigers rookie had a season-high eight strikeouts and allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings pitched.
The loss dropped the Mariners to 59-55 on the season and decreased their lead in the American League West down to half a game over the Houston Astros.
"Coming in — I knew this series was going to have its challenges," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Tuesday. "Detroit has played a lot of close games this year and they got some young guys that are getting after it. ... They put four groundball singles together in the fifth and that happens once in a while. ... We were ahead in the count most of the night, didn't walk anybody."
Seattle starter Luis Castillo had a solid night and registered another quality start. He finished with nine strikeouts and no walks but allowed three earned runs and eight hits in six innings pitched.
The Tigers put their first run on the board courtesy of an RBI single from Parker Meadows in the top of the fourth.
In the fifth — Colt Keith added to the lead with a single (that was originally ruled an error by first baseman Luke Raley) and then Wenceel Perez brought in one more.
Raley made up for his miscue in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to center field. It was his second homer in four games. Raley's long ball cut the Tigers' lead down to 3-1.
Castillo was able to get through the last inning of his start without any further damage. Once Trent Thornton took the mound in the eighth — Meadows blasted a 415-foot solo home run to right field to give Detroit its fourth and final run of the game.
The Mariners had one last rally attempt in them in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs and Cade Marlowe on second — a fly ball hit by Jorge Polanco fell between Meadows (the center fielder) and Perez (the right fielder). That hit brought home Cade Marlowe for the eventual final of 4-2.
The Tigers made a pitching change and pinch-hitter Mitch Garver struck out to end the game.
"Mitch is going to continue to play," Servais said. "He'll play against left-handed pitching. His numbers against lefties are really good — It's a well-above-league average OPS. He has had success against lefties so he'll be in there (Wednesday). Didn't go his way tonight. It'll be a good challenge against him tomorrow and hopefully he has some good at-bats."
Seattle will be back at 6:40 p.m. PT on Wednesday against American League Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal. George Kirby will get the start for the Mariners.
