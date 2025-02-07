Seattle Mariners General Manager Makes Declaration on Team's Second Base Battle
Speaking this week on Seattle Sports 710, Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander gave some more insight into how the team plans to handle the second base position in 2025.
“I think first crack at the everyday second base job will be Dylan Moore. Ryan Bliss will mix in, Leo Rivas will mix in. We’ll see some Cole Young (one of Seattle’s top prospects) in spring training this year at both second and short.”
It seemed like this would be the plan for Seattle once they announced they were moving Jorge Polanco to third base, but it's nice to hear it crystallized for Hollander like this. There is still a chance that Young could force the M's hand in spring training, but it's been reported all along that the team plans to start him at Triple-A Tacoma.
The 32-year-old Moore hit just .201 last season with 10 homers and 42 RBI. Valuable for his versatility, he played all over the diamond and also stole 32 bases. He posted a .320 on-base percentage. He's a six-year veteran who hit a career-high 12 homers back in 2021.
Bliss, 25, made his major league debut last season after being acquired in a 2023 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit .222 with two home runs in 63 at-bats. He runs well and has a little bit of power in his game.
Rivas, 27, also made his major league debut last season. A solid defender, he hit .233 over 73 at-bats with eight RBI and three stolen bases.
The Mariners report to spring training next week.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
BEHIND THE MIC: Based on an announcement from his agency, former M's pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith has joined the ROOT Sports broadcast team in a bigger capacity this season. CLICK HERE:
TO THE RIVALS: Ben Gamel, who spent parts of three seasons with the M's, has signed a major league deal with the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE:
FUN HISTORY INCOMING: Jose Caballero will make fun history in 2025 for the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.