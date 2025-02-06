Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Named to Broadcast Team For 2025 Season
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith, who has been named a permanent member of the Mariners broadcast team for 2025.
The move was announced on social media by the Octagon Agency. Given the television emoji on the post, it looks like Rowland-Smith will have a spot on the ROOT Sports broadcast.
Congrats to Ryan Rowland-Smith (@hyphen18) on being named to the @Mariners broadcast team for the 2025 season.
Now, he's done television coverage for the M's for a few years now, serving as a fill-in game analyst and a studio host, but this will elevate him into a more consistent spot.
At this time, it's unclear who exactly he'll be replacing. We know that radio/tv personality Dave Sims has moved onto the New York Yankees this offseason, but is Rowland-Smith replacing him? Or is he replacing former M's infielder Mike Blowers? There were questions last season if Blowers would be back in 2025. At this point, we haven't seen any official word one way or the other.
Now 42-years-old, Rowland-Smith spent five years in the big leagues with the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. He appeared in 121 games for the Mariners over four years, going 12-17 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 47 of those games and also earned two saves.
The Mariners return to the field next week as spring training begins in Peoria, Ariz. In addition to Rowland-Smith, Aaron Goldsmith, Gary Hill Jr. and Rick Rizzs figure to be consistent presences on the M's broadcasts between radio and television.
