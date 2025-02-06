Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Gets Major League Deal From Division Rivals
Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel has signed a major league deal with the rival Houston Astros, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Ben Gamel has agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million Major League deal with the Astros, per source. Gamel gets a $200K signing bonus, and the other $1 million is not guaranteed, though it becomes guaranteed if he makes the roster out of camp. @JeffPassan was on it.
Gamel, 32, has played for the New York Yankees, Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Astros over his nine-year career. He spent part of 2016-2018 with the M's, hitting .270 in 262 games. He's spent more time with the Mariners than anyone else in his career.
He also had 13 homers and 83 RBI for Seattle. He provided solid defense in the outfield.
Gamel is not the only former Mariners outfielder in Houston, as the 'Stros also signed former top prospect Taylor Trammell.
Gamel played 20 games for the Astros at the end of 2024, hitting .259 with one home run. The Astros toppled the Mariners in the American League West race to win the division by one game. Houston went onto the playoffs before they fell against the Detroit Tigers in the wild card round, getting swept in two games.
Both teams will report to spring training next week, and the Astros will do so looking much different than last year. They traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, signed Christian Walker and will likely lose Alex Bregman in free agency.
