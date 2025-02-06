Logan Gilbert, Cal Raleigh Earn Spots on MLB Network's Top 100 Players List
Two weeks from now, the entire Seattle Mariners roster will be at spring training in the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
The Mariners pitchers and catchers will arrive first on Feb. 12. And both groups will be looking to follow up an elite 2024.
Seattle's pitching staff was arguably the best in baseball and led the majors in overall quality starts. it was the only staff that had four pitchers start 30 or more games and every starter finished with an ERA below 3.75.
Cal Raleigh, the team's starting catcher, wasn't too far behind in his excellence. Raleigh won the American League Platinum Glove award, which is annually awarded to the best defender in both leagues. He also set the MLB record for most home runs by a catcher through their first four years in the major leagues (93). He passed Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for the record.
The success in 2024 was clearly recognized as Raleigh and Logan Gilbert both received more flowers from MLB Network in the Top 100 Right Now Series.
On Feb. 5, Raleigh placed 59th on the list and Gilbert ranked No. 51. Gilbert earned his first All-Star appearance in 2024.
Raleigh and Gilbert were the third and fourth respective Mariners ranked in the Top 100 Right Now series. Starting pitcher George Kirby placed No. 75 and Bryce Miller was No. 87.
The Top 100 Right Now list is a continuation of MLB Network's Top 10 Right Now lists which ranks the best position players in the league based on "The Shredder" analytical tool. The Shredder takes into account surface and advanced analytics and past performances.
Based on how many players are left to be revealed, Seattle could have more representation in the top 100 before the list is completely released.
