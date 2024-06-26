Mariners Get Blown Out in Tampa as Team Continues June Swoon
The Seattle Mariners need to dig deep. A bad road trip was made worse on Tuesday night as the M's were embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Rays, 11-3, at Tropicana Field. As a result, the M's have lost six of their last eight games and have fallen to 45-37. While they still lead the American League West, their division lead has been more than halved over the last week. As we do after every game, here's how it happened:
The Overwhelming Story
The Mariners spent another night putting out a listless offensive performance and got another subpar pitching performance from Luis Castillo. We wrote earlier in the day that Castillo needed to deliver an ace-like gem and he fell way short of that in falling to 6-9 on the season.
The Big Plays
After getting the game-winning hit on Monday night, Yandy Diaz kicked things off with a home run for the Rays. This gave the Rays a 1-0 lead just one pitch into the game. It looked foul at first, but it was fair as Diaz extended his hitting streak to 18 games.
The Rays made it 2-0 in the second inning on a hit by Jose Siri.
The M's tied it at 2-2 in the fifth as Ty France connected for his eighth homer of the season.
Castillo walked two batters with one out in the sixth and gave way to Mike Baumann, who was working for his third straight game. This double by Taylor Walls made it 4-2 and gave the Rays a lead they would never relinquish.
Mitch Garver connected on his second home run in as many games with this shot out to left. It's his 10th of the year and made it 6-3.
The Rays added on in the seventh and the eighth. Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer in the eighth to make it 11-3 and finish the scoring.
The Odds and Ends
Castillo was charged with four earned runs on five hits over 5.1 innings... He walked four and struck out four... He's now 6-9 on the year... The M's didn't use Ryne Stanek or Andres Munoz in this game, so they should be available on Wednesday... JP Crawford had a double... Julio Rodriguez struck out three times and his average is down to .254... He's on an 0-for-14 streak at the plate... Jorge Polanco got his first hit since coming off the injured list, a swinging bunt... The M's and Rays play an early game on Wednesday, with first pitch coming at 9:10 a.m. PT...
