Seattle Mariners Get Good Injury Update in Game 1 Lineup vs. San Diego Padres
J.P. Crawford, who sat out Wednesday's series finale against the New York Yankees, is back in the lineup for the Seattle Mariners on Monday as they take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of a three-game series at Petco Park.
Crawford was dealing with a sore shoulder, so his presence at the top of the lineup will be big for an M's team that has lost five of its last six. The Mariners enter play on Friday at 23-19 and in first place in the American League West, though their grasp on that position is tedious given the massive roster attrition early in the season.
Seattle is currently without George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, Gregory Santos, Luke Raley, Victor Robles and Ryan Bliss, all of whom are on the injured list.
Crawford, 30, is hitting .271 this season with three homers and 18 RBIs. He's also carrying a .378 on-base percentage, which is a far cry from last year's .202 and injury-plagued season.
A nine-year veteran of the Philadelphia Phillies and Mariners, Crawford is a .246 career hitter. He hit a career-high 19 homers in 2023. He's re-assumed the leadoff spot in the wake of the injury to Robles.
The Mariners will send Logan Evans to the mound on Friday against Stephen Kolek. The two teams will play again on Saturday and Sunday before the M's head off to Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox.
