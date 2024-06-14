Mariners Get Positive Injury Updates on Both Ty France and Ace Reliever Matt Brash
Heading into a massive weekend series with the Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners have revealed positive injury news on a short-term injury (Ty France) and a long-term injury (Matt Brash).
First, with regards to Brash, who underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year. The following comes from MLB.com:
Brash is out of the protective brace that he'd been wearing since undergoing Tommy John surgery on May 8 and remains in Arizona recovering. He may join the Mariners in and out in Seattle throughout the remainder of the season. Brash's surgery ended his 2024 season, three months after initially experiencing soreness during his second bullpen session in Spring Training. Brash had the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow repaired and a brace installed, which has typically allowed patients to begin physical therapy sooner. That's why the Mariners are hopeful Brash can return in 12 months, potentially as soon as June 2025.
That's big news, considering it was previously unknown that Brash had undergone the internal bracing procedure. If he can get back to the M's bullpen by June of next year, that will give the M's multiple months of one of the most electric arms in all of baseball.
The 25-year-old Brash has one of the best arsenals in all of baseball, complete with a triple-digit fastball and a wicked slider. He went 9-4 last season for Seattle with a 3.06 ERA and led baseball in appearances with 78. He made his major league debut in 2022 and made five starts before heading to Triple-A and resurfacing as a dynamite reliever.
As for France, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that his recovery from a heel fracture is going well and he should be able to return to the lineup soon.
Ty France (right heel fracture) said that he began hitting in the cage yesterday and is no longer experiencing any pain.
Justin Hollander said yesterday that the Mariners don’t anticipate France being out much longer than the 10-day IL stint.
France went on the injured list last Sunday. He's hitting .251 with seven homers this year. Rookie Tyler Locklear has been playing in his place.
The M's and Rangers open up the weekend series on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
