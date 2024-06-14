Mariners Lose Former Top Prospect to Baltimore Orioles Because of Waiver Claim
The Seattle Mariners have lost former top prospect Levi Stoudt, who was designated for assignment earlier this week.
Stoudt was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles, according to @MarinersPR on social media:
.@Mariners roster move:
Levi Stoudt, RHP, claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.
The 26-year-old Stoudt was drafted by the Mariners in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Lehigh (PA) University. He was eventually traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 prior to the season beginning in the deal that brought both Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to Seattle.
Stoudt made his major league debut with the Reds in 2023, going 0-1 with a 9.58 ERA in four appearances (two starts). He's worked just 10.1 major league innings.
Stoudt was claimed by the Mariners offseason and impressed in spring training, but went just 3-4 with a 6.92 ERA at Triple-A Tacoma this year. Lifetime, he's 22-21 with a 5.09 ERA across all minor league levels.
Him getting claimed by the Orioles is mildly disappointing as you hate to miss out on former top prospects in case they figure it out, but thus far there is no indication that Stoudt will.
He'll go to the O's now as they'll try to resurrect his career. Baltimore has a ton of top position player prospects but is thinner in the pitching department.
As for the Mariners, they'll enter play on Thursday at 40-30 overall. They'll host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT. Emerson Hancock will pitch against Garrett Crochet.
