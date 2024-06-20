Mariners Get Tyler Locklear into Lineup on Thursday For Series Finale
Tyler Locklear is back in the lineup for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday morning as they finish out the series with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
He's hitting seventh as the M's face off against left-hander Logan Allen. Mitch Haniger is hitting in front of him and Victor Robles is hitting behind him.
Locklear's playing time has become a bit of a flash point for M's fans and has become a topic for discussion. The organization's No. 8 overall prospect via MLB.com, Locklear came up two weeks ago to fill in for Ty France, who had a fracture in his heel. He hit two home runs and showed a solid and discerning eye.
The team is better with him on it, but with France back, there hasn't been room for Locklear over the last two games. I wrote on Wednesday about the balancing act between making the M's better and helping Locklear actually develop.
Is it better to have Locklear on the roster, taking playing time from someone else in the process? Or is better to have him on the bench, where he's a solid bench threat, but not getting the at-bats necessary to become a better player?
For what it's worth, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports responded to a post that I had on "X" on Wednesday about his situation:
Mike Lefko of Seattle Sports indicated that the M's are scheduled to face lefties in each game of the upcoming Marlins series as well.
Regardless of what happens in the future, Locklear is in the lineup on Thursday and he'll play a big role in trying to earn the M's another series victory.
Seattle enters play at 44-32. First pitch is 10:10 a.m. PT.
