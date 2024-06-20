Mariners' J.P. Crawford Shreds Home Plate Umpire From Wednesday's Loss
Seattle Mariners' shortstop J.P. Crawford was ejected on Wednesday night for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Doug Eddings. After the game, he was still unhappy.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times on social media:
J.P. Crawford: “We all try to have good, competitive at-bats. But, personally, when the at-bats get taken out of your hand from the very first pitch, it’s hard to come back from that.”
Crawford was unhappy with Eddings from his first at-bat and then was ejected during the fifth inning after taking two pitches that were above the zone, but were called strikes. It marks the second night in a row that the umpires have been displeased with the Mariners. Luke Raley was ejected in the ninth inning on Tuesday night.
The Mariners lost on Wednesday 8-0 and are now 44-32 on the season.
Despite getting tossed, all was not bad for Crawford, who had a Mariners fan on "X" get him a pizza delivered to the clubhouse. Crawford confirmed that he received it in a nice moment as well.
The M's will be back at it on Thursday when they try to wrap up the series with the Guardians with a win. Seattle is 2-3 against Cleveland this year and needs to win to even up the head-to-head record, which could come in handy at playoff time.
Luis Castillo will take the ball for Seattle while left-hander Logan Allen pitches for the Guardians. After the game, the M's will fly to Miami for a weekend series with the Marlins.
