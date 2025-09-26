Mariners Open Up the Final Series of the Season against the Los Angeles Dodgers
The end of the 2025 season is drawing near, and there's no doubt that it's been a successful one thus far for the Seattle Mariners. The team is on an electric run this month, having won 16 of their last 17 games as they battled their way to the American League West division title. They will open their final three games at home, as the Los Angeles Dodgers make their way to T-Mobile Park. Both teams are playoff-bound, but neither is likely to give an inch in this match-up.
Seattle's September surge has them no positioned as the number two seed in the AL Playoffs, just one game behind AL East leaders the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees. If the Mariners can maintain their momentum, they should be standing on top of the AL Mountain when October rolls around.
Righthander Emmet Schmidt (6-3, 2.86 ERA, 86 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) will take the mound for the Dodgers. As of this writing, Mariners manager Dan Wilson has not announced his starter. The Mariners' staff has been shuffling arms around while they let ace pitcher Bryan Woo (15-7) recuperate from a minor pectoral strain. He's expected to be held out so he can start Game 1 of the Divisional Series
The Mariners Have Become the Talk of Major League Baseball
Having gone on a rampage this late in the season, the Mariners are now drawing a lot of attention from every corner pf the baseball world. It's hard to ignore this team's success, especially considering they will enter the postseason as (by far) the hottest club in Major League Baseball.
Throughout the summer, the story was Cal Raleigh and his prolific power numbers. And for good reason; he set new marks when it comes to the most home runs (47) playing as a catcher, most home runs by a switch-hitter, breaking Mickey Mantle’s mark of 54, and the most long balls in a season by a Mariners player, previously held by Ken Griffey Jr. (who hit 56 twice).
Raleigh's chase alone would be a huge story, but when you add it in with the way the Mariners are playing right now, this looks like a team of destiny. All the cards are falling in place for the Emerald City's favorite team. Seattle's fan base is starting to believe that this is the year the Mariners finally reach the top of the mountain for the first time in franchise history. And with their booming bats and solid pitching? It's hard to bet against them.
Contenders for Top Seed in the American League Playoffs:
Toronto Blue Jays (91-68)
New York Yankees (91-68)
Seattle Mariners (90-69)