Seattle Mariners Infielder Sets New Career Mark Against San Francisco Giants
SEATTLE — New Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson got his first series win with a 4-3 win against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The Mariners took two-of-three from the Giants — all one-run games.
With all three games coming down to the wire — the Mariners had to make some of own their own opportunities to try and get some runs on the board. And they did exactly that.
Seattle had five steals on Sunday. And veteran utility player Dylan Moore led the charge on the base paths.
The sixth-year man stole three of the Mariners' five bases on Sunday. The three steals in a single game was a career-high for Moore. He was one away from tying the franchise record for the most steals in a single game.
Moore stole his second and third bases on one trip on the base paths. He didn't end up scoring and was stranded at third — but his effort looked to give the Mariners an extra spark that was much-needed.
The Mariners had several outfielders unavailable for Sunday's game. Victor Robles was out with a right index finger contusion, Julio Rodriguez was slotted at designated hitter and Luke Raley was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms.
Moore had to play left field due to the lack of outfield depth. The only other healthy outfielder available on Sunday to potentially pinch hit was Dominic Canzone.
Moore hasn't had the season that he probably would have wanted but he's still made an impact in other ways.
In addition to filling in at shortstop in between JP Crawford's injury and before Leo Rivas' rise — Moore has led the team in steals this season (27) and has a .985 fielding percentage (five errors in 336 total chances) across five positions played this season.
If Seattle does make the playoffs — Moore and likely several other people will have to have great performances at various points across the remaining 31 games. They enter play on Monday at 4.5 games back in the American League West.
