Seattle Mariners Go Viral For Wild Defensive Play on Friday Night
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Los Angeles on Friday night, 6-5, halting the M's win streak at three games.
After the loss, Seattle is now 52-44 on the year. Because the Houston Astros also won, the M's are now holding just a precious one-game lead on their division rivals.
The Mariners certainly had their chances in the win, surendering leads of 2-0, 4-2 and 5-4 to lose the game. In addition, they also had ample chances to add on and failed to do, regressing back to what the offense has been for most of the season in key spots.
While the offense was a struggle for most of the night, the defense did its part much of the night. The M's turned multiple key double plays and they benefited from one of the wildest plays you'll ever see in the bottom of the first inning.
With runners at first and second and two out, Mickey Moniak hit a sharper grounder to the right side. It hit off of Ty France with Jorge Polanco then throwing to a covering Bryan Woo, but the throw got away into the middle of the infield. As that happened, the Angels runner took off for home only to be thrown out on a slick play from J.P. Crawford.
You can watch it here, courtesy of @CodifyBaseball:
just your standard 3-4-1-6-2 putout nothing to see here
The score remained 2-2 at that time. Woo failed to make it through four innings in his first start since late June.
The Mariners will send George Kirby to the mound on Saturday night as they look to take game three of the four-game set.
First pitch is 6:38 p.m. PT.
