Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Jay Buhner Returning to Broadcast Booth For 2025
The Seattle Mariners major league roster will have few new faces as the majority of the team from the 2024 season will return for 2025. But the broadcast team calling the Mariners will be significantly different than it has been in the past.
Long-time play-by-play commentator Dave Sims departed the Pacific Northwest to join the New York Yankees broadcast booth in the same role.
The news of Sims departing meant that the team in the booth for Seattle would be undergoing some changes. And we finally found out what those changes will be on Feb. 7.
An article posted by Adam Jude of the Seattle Times revealed that, in addition to Sims, Mike Blowers would also be leaving the broadcast booth for undisclosed reasons.
The article also that Aaron Goldsmith, who's been in the Mariners broadcast booth for over a decade, would be taking over as the lead play-by-play commentator. Joining him will be a rotation of voices. One of them will be team Hall of Famer Jay Buhner.
Buhner will split in-game duties with the rest of the new additions and commentate the pre- and post-game shows.
Buhner has been one of the most beloved figures in the franchise since Seattle acquired him in a trade with the New York Yankees back in 1988. Buhner was a part of every single postseason team in franchise history before the organization broke the drought in 2022. He earned an All-Star appearance in 1996 and won a Gold Glove the same year.
Buhner served as a part-time broadcaster for the Mariners for four years after his retirement in 2001. Despite the organization's policy on not retiring numbers for non-National Baseball Hall of Fame players, no player has worn Buhner's No. 19 since he retired. He was inducted into Seattle's Hall of Fame in 2004.
The Mariners are one of the best organizations in the league when it comes to involving their past legends into the modern goings-on of the franchise. And Buhner will have his finger on the pulse of the franchise for at least 2025.
Seattle is expected to formally announce the new additions sometime in the next week, per Jude's article.
