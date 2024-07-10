Seattle Mariners Have Favorable Matchup Against San Diego Padres
The Seattle Mariners are coming off a 3-6 record in a nine game homestead and will play six road games before the All-Star break, starting July 9 against the San Diego Padres.
The Mariners are looking to get the offense on track after losing six consecutive series. And they'll have a good matchup to start the road trip.
Seattle will throw out 2024 All-Star Logan Gilbert (5-5, 2.91 ERA) against struggling rookie Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.51 ERA) in Game 1 of 2 against the Padres.
The Mariners are coming off a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 7 where they left 15 runners on base. There seems to be an uptick in the team getting people on base. The struggle has been getting those runners home.
Mazur has gone more than five innings in just one of his six starts with San Diego and has allowed 22 earned runs in 26.1 innings pitched and has let up three home runs and a .301 batting average during his six starts. He's allowed five or more hits in four of his last five outings, according to MLB.com.
Gilbert, in his 18 starts this season, has allowed an opposing batting average of .199 and has struck out 108 batters in 117.2 innings pitched.
The Mariners have six games before the All-Star Game to try and figure out the offense and regain some ground in the American League West. If they manage to take advantage of a struggling Mazur, that might be what they need to get things going.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PITCHERS DOMINATING: When the Seattle Mariners wrapped up their nine game homestead on Sunday (July 7), they had a 49-43 record and a two-game lead in the American League West. Their pitching staff also continued to show out and were at the top or near the top of the league in several categories. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SQUANDER CHANCES: The Seattle Mariners couldn't take advantage of three bases-loaded chances and dropped a series to the Toronto Blue Jays with a 5-4 extra innings loss on Sunday. CLICK HERE
KIRBY ON HISTORIC PACE: The Seattle Mariners have a couple other former All-Stars on their staff. One of them is George Kirby — who's on a historic pace this season. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady