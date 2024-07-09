Seattle Mariners Pitchers Dominating In Multiple Areas in 2024
When the Seattle Mariners wrapped up their nine game homestead on Sunday (July 7), they had a 49-43 record and a two-game lead in the American League West. Their pitching staff also continued to show out and were at the top or near the top of the league in several categories.
As of Monday (July 8), the Mariners have surrendered the fewest amount of hits in the league (664) and were allowing the lowest opponent batting average (.220).
Doing a bigger deep-dive into the stats, it becomes truly apparent how much of a strength the Mariners' pitching really is.
Seattle is tied for third for the least amount of earned runs allowed (321), have walked the least amount of batters (217), are tied for 13th in strikeouts (771), are first in WHIP (1.08), third in ERA (3.55), tied for eighth in saves (25) and tied for eighth in wins (49). Quality starts is something else the team excels at with a league-leading 53. This is all according to ESPN's team stat page.
Despite the success of the overall group, Logan Gilbert is the only Mariners pitcher that was named an All-Star.
These stats are made all the more impressive considering Seattle hasn't been at full strength for most of the year. Bryan Woo has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 24. He could make a return before the All-Star break during the Mariners' four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels (July 11-14). He also started the year on the injured list with arm inflammation.
Gregory Santos, a reliever, hasn't made an appearance for Seattle since he was acquired in a trade in February. He will debut this week after being re-instated on Monday.
The Mariners also lost relievers Matt Brash, Jackson Kowar and potential starting call-up Taylor Dollard for the year.
With Santos, Woo and reliever Gabe Speier all slated to return soon, Seattle's pitching staff can reaffirm itself as the best in the league in the second half of the season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
WOO COMMENTS ON REHAB START: Bryan Woo injured his hamstring June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays and has been recovering since. He made his first rehab start while on assignment for The Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on Saturday night. CLICK HERE
INJURED MARINERS PITCHERS TAKE STEPS FORWARD: Two injured Seattle Mariners pitchers took massive steps in their recovery on Saturday night. Starter Bryan Woo and reliever Gregory Santos both made appearances for the Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox as part of rehab assignments. CLICK HERE
DEMON DEACON MOCKED TO MARINERS: A 2024 MLB Mock Draft was released on Thursday (July 4), courtesy of MLB Pipeline's Jonathan Mayo. He predicted the Seattle Mariners to draft Wake Forest's Seaver King with the No. 15 pick. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady