Seattle Mariners Have Had Startling Success Against Elite Houston Astros Reliever
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 7-6 in 11-innings on Saturday night, solidifying a series win and running their winning streak to five games. The M's are now 53-45 and just three games back of the Astros in the American League West.
Furthermore, Seattle currently holds the second spot in the American League wild card race, one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox.
Saturday's win was not without drama, as the M's blew a 4-1 lead, and then were forced to rally back from deficits of 5-4 and 6-5.
Trailing 5-4 in the eighth inning, the M's scored the game-tying run against elite Astros reliever Bryan Abreu. Randy Arozarena doubled to start the inning and then was moved to third on a fly ball by Jorge Polanco. Donovan Solano was hit by a pitch, with pinch-runner Dylan Moore stealing second. Dominic Canzone struck out swinging, but Abreu threw a wild pitch to tie the game with Miles Mastrobuoni at the plate.
Abreu has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season, but the M's have bizarrely had his number, per these notes from Mariners PR:
- Abreu has allowed 9 total earned runs this season, 6 of which have come when facing Seattle.
He's 3-3 with a 1.87 ERA.
Julio Rodriguez has gotten the best of Abreu twice this season, including back in April during an improbable Mariners comeback win.
The Mariners and Astros will play again on Sunday as the M's go for the sweep. First pitch is 1:10 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches against Hunter Brown.
