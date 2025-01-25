Seattle Mariners Have Limited In-House Options at Second And Third Base
The Seattle Mariners have gone through an offseason that's been uncharacteristically slow for the franchise.
The Mariners had needs at first, second and third base. And payroll restrictions have hindered the team in finding answers to the holes in their roster. So far, the only everyday starter Seattle has signed has been 13-year veteran Donovan Solano. The organization inked him to a one-year, $3.5 million contract earlier in the month.
The Mariners have only $11.5-$16.5 left in available payroll. And the current trade market leaves very few teams willing to trade major league talent for prospects — which the organization would prefer to deal.
Various reports have indicated that Seattle is waiting for free agent third baseman Alex Bregman to find a home to either re-engage in trade talks or sign another cheap infielder.
But there is a chance that the Mariners go into Spring Training with in-house options for second and third base.
And according to a recent analysis article from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, those options aren't ones that inspire confidence.
Seattle's current options on the team for the two infield spots are Ryan Bliss, Leo RIvas, Gold Glove winner Dylan Moore, Austin Shenton and Miles Mastrobuoni.
Prospects Cole Young and Ben Williamson could also factor into the competitions.
Moore has more major league experience than any of the other players mentioned, by far. He won the first Gold Glove of his career as a utility player this offseason.
Rivas and Bliss received limited time in the majors with the Mariners in 2024 and showed flashes of solid play, but not enough to be 100% confident in their abilities as full-time starters.
Shenton, a former Seattle draft pick, was called up to the majors for the first time in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Rays but played only 19 games. Mastrobuoni has played a total of 119 over the last three seasons with the Rays and Chicago Cubs and has been used in a variety of roles as a utility player.
The Mariners are running out of time to add to the roster. And even if the team has confidence in those players they acquired, it will help to have options.
