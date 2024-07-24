Seattle Mariners Have the Only Pitching Staff in The League to do This
Almost anyone who follows baseball closely knows how good the Seattle Mariners' starting rotation is. Three of the five starters in the rotation have been to the All-Star Game the last two seasons and one, Logan Gilbert, led the league in WHIP going into his start on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle is one of the few teams in the league to have a legitimate argument about having multiple aces on their rotation. And they have the stats to back it up.
According to Mariners PR, the Mariners are the only team in the league to have four starting pitchers with over 100 strikeouts. Logan Gilbert has 132, George Kirby has 122, Luis Castillo has 119 (before his start on Wednesday against Angels) and Bryce Miller has 103.
The only pitcher in Seattle's rotation not to have over 100 strikeouts, Bryan Woo, has started about half the games as his teammates due to a couple stints on the injured list.
All four pitchers with over 100 strikeouts are also riding streaks of consecutive quality starts. Kirby has eight consecutive quality starts, Gilbert has three, Castillo has three (before Wednesday) and Miller has two. Gilbert leads the league in quality starts overall with 17, according to TeamRankings.
The Mariners made a controversial pitching rotation decision coming off the All-Star break. They elected to go with Castillo, Kirby and Woo for their first second-half series against the Houston Astros.
Now that decision looks like a pretty good one. Barring injuries or any other deviation from the rotation, Kirby will get the first start of the upcoming road trip Friday against the Chicago White Sox and Gilbert will get first crack against the Boston Red Sox on July 29.
Seattle will need those wins on the road to make some headway in the American League West, and leading starting both series with two of your aces is a good way to do that.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
GILBERT COMMENTS ON CRAZY MONTH: Seattle Mariners All-Star Logan Gilbert discussed his extended layoff before the upcoming series against the Los Angeles Angels, his recent selection to the Midsummer Classic, his pitching profile and more. CLICK HERE
GILBERT MAKING A CASE FOR CY YOUNG: Logan Gilbert, the Seattle Mariners' ace starting pitcher, leads the league in WHIP and is near the top of the leaderboard in many other categories. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STARTER RETURNS TO FORM: Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo put together a solid outing in a 6-4 win against the Houston Astros on Sunday. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady