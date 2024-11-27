Announcing our ️2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ coaching staff, led by Manager Dan Wilson!



Say hi to the newest members of the crew:

🔹 Hitting Coach – Kevin Seitzer

🔹 Asst. Hitting Coach – Bobby Magallanes

🔹 1st Base Coach – Eric Young Jr.

🔹 Major League Field Coordinator – Louis Boyd