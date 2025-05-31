Seattle Mariners Honor Former All-Star Ty France With Tribute Video Friday
SEATTLE — One of the most important players for the Seattle Mariners in their playoff drought-breaking 2022 season returned to the PNW on Friday.
Former All-Star first baseman Ty France suited up for the Minnesota Twins against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park, where he spent the better part of five seasons from 2020-24. It was France's first game back in the city after being traded last season.
Seattle paid tribute to France with a video that aired on the jumbo screen in between the first and second innings.
France took his first at-bat of the game with one out in the top of the second shortly after the video aired. He received an audible ovation from the crowd at T-Mobile Park. He grounded out to end the at-bat.
France's only career All-Star selection was in 2022 — the same season the Mariners ended their 21-year playoff drought. France scored 65 runs and hit 27 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs with 83 RBIs in 140 games that season and slashed .274/.338/.436 with a .774 OPS.
France scored 267 runs and hit 110 doubles, three triples and 60 home runs with 258 RBIs in 561 games with Seattle. The Mariners acquired him in a deal withe the San Diego Padres on Aug. 31, 2020.
Seattle designated France for assignment on July 23, 2024, before trading him to the Cincinnati Reds six days later. He signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Minnesota on Feb. 15. He led the Twins in hits (49) and RBIs (30) going into Friday. He had a slash line of .254/.319/.358 with a .677 OPS going into the game.
