Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Discusses Hitting Approach
The 2025 season will be one of the biggest ones in the recent history of the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto quietly agreed to a one-year extension through the 2025 season and the team's fan base is starving for a playoff berth after missing out on October baseball for the 22nd time in 23 years.
The pressure facing Seattle's major league club will undoubtedly be the biggest thing to watch from this upcoming season. But the minor league system will be getting a lot of attention, as well.
The Mariners have seven top 100 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. The top minor leaguer of the bunch, Colt Emerson, recently went on Seattle Sports Hot Stove Show and talked about his approach at the plate.
"I'm a gap-to-gap guy who will hit it out occasionally, but is more a doubles, singles guy, you know? And if I, personally, if I went out there and I try to hit like Lazaro Montes, it's not going to work. It's not going to work for me. He's a beast, he gets home runs. If I go out there and try to hit the ball like him it's never going to work. So, for me, I know who I am and I know pretty well what makes me good. If you're trying to do something you're not very good at, you're not going to be the best player you can be."
Emerson was originally drafted by Seattle out of high school in the first round in 2023. He dealt with injuries in 2024, but had a solid season overall. He hit .263 with four home runs, 37 RBIs and stole 15 bases in 70 games played.
In the Arizona Fall League, Emerson was one of the standouts. He hit .370 with nine doubles, 10 RBIs and stole eight bases in 13 games played.
On his current trajectory, Emerson has the opportunity to get promoted to the organization's Double-A team, the Arkansas Travelers, sooner rather than later. Emerson has earned the status as the top prospect in the team's farm system. And his rise will likely help the team determine what their middle infield will look like for the future.
