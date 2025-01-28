Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Abraham Toro Signs With Boston Red Sox
The Seattle Mariners are still looking for an answer at second and third base with a little over two weeks until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 12.
The only big move the Mariners have made is bringing in Donovan Solano on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. But Seattle has also signed or traded for a variety of experienced players for the 40-man roster. One of those players, Austin Shenton, has experience with the organization. He was drafted by the Mariners in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He spent the last three years with the Tampa Bay Rays and got his first taste of major league action in 2024.
And Seattle lost the chance to bring back another player familiar with the franchise, Abraham Toro.
Toro signed with the Boston Red Sox on a minor league deal.
The Mariners originally acquired Toro in a trade with the Houston Astros in return for Kendall Gravemen and Rafael Montero on July 27, 2021. In 60 games played that season for Seattle, Toro ht .252 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.
Toro got the most playing time in a single season of his career in 2022 with the Mariners, but wasn't able to replicate the success he had after originally coming over to the Pacific Northwest.
Toro hit .185 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 109 games played during the franchise's playoff drought-breaking season in 2022.
Seattle traded Toro and Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers on Dec. 2, 2022, in return for Kolten Wong.
