Seattle Mariners Have Had Interest in Multi-Time Platinum Glove Winner Nolan Arenado
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to find solutions to their infield woes with two weeks left until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.
The Mariners had three holes in the infield when the offseason began, and filled one of those openings when they signed 13-year veteran Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.
There's been speculation where Seattle could look to find another infielder, whether it be the trade market or in free agency.
According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Mariners at least showed interest in one of the more intriguing third baseman available in the trade market.
In an appearance on MLB Network, Morosi said that Seattle was intrigued by multi-time Platinum Glove winner and All-Star Nolan Arenado.
"I know I've been told at various points in the winter time that the Mariners had some interest. I don't think things are trending in a direction toward a deal with them. They're still trying to free up some payroll potentially by moving a starting pitcher."
It makes sense why a deal hasn't progressed between the Mariners and Arenado. Seattle has limited payroll, around $11.5-16.5 million per reports. On top of his no-trade clause, Arenado is under contract through 2027 and is set to earn $21 million in 2025, according to Spotrac.
There would be an issue on how the Mariners fit in Arenado on the roster. And there's also the fact that he is coming off a "down" season by his standards. Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs in 2024.
The note from Morosi that Seattle is actively trying to free up payroll is also interesting. There's been chatter from various media that the team is not done making moves. And if the team is still trying to clear payroll, then there's a chance there might be one more "big" move before Spring Training arrives.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TOP MARINERS PROSPECT COLT EMERSON TALKS ABOUT PLATE APPROACH: Emerson, the No. 20 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, went on the Hot Stove Show to talk about his mindset at the plate. CLICK HERE
FORMER SEATTLE MARINERS INFIELDER ABRAHAM TORO SIGNS WITH RED SOX: Related Stories on Seattle Mariners CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS ALL-STAR GETS BEST OF CURRENT TEAM PROSPECT IN WINTER LEAGUE FINAL: Current Seattle Mariners reliever Carlos Vargas and former infielder Jean Segura faced off in Game 7 of the Dominican League Championship Series. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.