Seattle Mariners Infielder Reportedly Being Recruited By Surprise WBC Nation
According to recent reports, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford is being courted by Team Mexico for the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic.
World Baseball Classic expert Shawn Spradling revealed that information on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
It was kind of a shock when we found out that he's eligible, but J.P. Crawford has actually been recruited to play for Mexico. He doesn't have any Mexican blood himself, but his wife is Mexican, and so technically, that sort of makes him eligible for citizenship in Mexico. And, Benji Gil the Mexican manager, he's actually already been in contact with J.P. Crawford.
The World Baseball Classic has different, and lax, sets of eligibility requirements, so it will be interesting to see if Crawford suits up for the Mexican team.
Should he do that, he'll likely have some Mariners ties on the roster: Randy Arozarena played for the group in 2023 and has said he wants to play again. Closer Andres Munoz is expected to represent Mexico, his home nation, and former Mariners players Luis Urias and Rowdy Tellez could be on the squad again as well.
Spradling listed Crawford as Mexico's shortstop in his "Dream Team" roster series, which was put out in mid-July.
Crawford, 30, is hitting .263 this season with a .355 on-base percentage. He's got nine home runs, 44 RBIs and six stolen bases. He joined the Mariners in 2019, making him the longest-tenured Mariners player, joining Dylan Moore.
Other Mariners players that are expected to play in the WBC are Arozarena, Munoz, Julio Rodriguez (Dominican Republic), Michael Arroyo (Colombia), and Harry Ford (Great Britain). Cal Raleigh has already committed to play for Team USA, and Matt Brash could suit up for Team Canada.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, the history made by Julio Rodriguez, energy around the organization and much more. Furthermore, he's joined by World Baseball Classic expert Shawn Spradling, who talks about the slew of M's that could play in the event next spring. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
LUIS TORRENS SIGHTING: The former Mariners catcher took the mound for the Mets on Monday, making some history, but M's fans have already seen that. CLICK HERE:
