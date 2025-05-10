Seattle Mariners' Injured Outfielder Gives Solid Update as He Tries to Work His Way Back
Seattle Mariners' injured outfielder Luke Raley gave a solid report on Saturday before game two of a three-game set between the Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.
Raley, who is currently sidelined with an oblique strain, was out playing catch and reported that it went well, according to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports.
The 30-year-old Raley is expected to be out at least six weeks with the injury, which would make him eligible to come back sometime in June. He was out to a slow start this year, hitting just .206 in 68 at-bats, but he is still a big part of what the M's do offensively.
He hit .243 last season with 22 homers, 58 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. The Mariners acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2024 season in the deal that sent Jose Caballero to Tampa.
In addition to the outfield, he's also able to play first base. In his absence, the Mariners went out and acquired outfielder Leody Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 22-15 and in first place in the American League West. They lead by three games and are trying to win their first division crown since 2001.
The M's will face Toronto again at 6:40 p.m. ET. Logan Evans will pitch Bowden Francis. Evans, the No. 10 prospect in the organization, is making his third career start. He's 1-1 thus far.
The two teams will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon.
