Mariners' Injured Reliever to Take Major Step in Rehab on Saturday
Seattle Mariners' relief pitcher Gregory Santos, who has been out all season with a lat injury, is set to take a major step in his rehab on Saturday afternoon.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Gregory Santos will throw a live BP tomorrow in Miami.
Santos has clearly moved from flat ground work to mound work and now will get to face hitters, which is the next step in his progression. Injured in spring training, he hasn't done this all season and will likely need multiple live batting practice sessions and a lengthy minor league rehab before we see him at the major league level. While it's all just speculation, it seems possible that Santos could join the M's before the end of July if he continues to check out well.
If and when he does join the M's bullpen, he'll hopefully help alleviate some of the pressure on the M's middle innings group which includes Trent Thornton, Austin Voth and Tayler Saucedo. Eventually, he should help the back end of the bullpen with Andres Munoz and Ryne Stanek. Santos was acquired this past offseason with the goal of being a high-leverage arm alongside Munoz and Matt Brash, but both he and Brash are injured. Brash is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Santos served as the closer for the Chicago White Sox by the end of last season.
As for the rest of the Mariners, they'll take on the Miami Marlins this weekend. They enter play on Friday with a record of 44-33.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's get good injury news on Emerson Hancock