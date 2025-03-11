Seattle Mariners Jettison Reliever Who Had Opening Day Roster Spot in 2024 to Triple-A
Cody Bolton, who began the season with the Seattle Mariners in 2024, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma as part of a series of roster moves on Monday.
Per the @MarinersPR account on social media:
@Mariners. Spring Training Roster Moves:
Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma:
Cody Bolton, RHP
Re-assigned to minor league camp:
Michael Arroyo, INF
Luis F. Castillo, RHP
Jhonathan Díaz, LHP
Adonis Medina, RHP
Jacob Nottingham, C
Nick Raposo, C
Bolton, 26, is a Virginia native who was selected in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the California high school ranks. He was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made his debut with the Pirates in 2023 before appearing in 17 games with the Mariners in 2024. He had a 4.34 ERA, making the Opening Day roster in part because of injuries to Matt Brash and Gregory Santos.
He had a 3.07 ERA at Tacoma last season, going 1-2 in 33 appearances.
The Mariners hope to have a more full bullpen this season with the health of Santos and the eventual return of Brash, though Bolton could certainly make his way into the fold eventually.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game for the second straight year. Due to the turmoil in the American League West and one of the league's best pitching staffs, the M's have high expectations again this year.
They will finish out Cactus League play over the next two-plus weeks and open the regular season on March 27.
