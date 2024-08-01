Seattle Mariners Join Rest of Baseball By Holding onto Top Prospects at Trade Deadline
BOSTON -- The Seattle Mariners made some impactful moves at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, acquiring Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner on the offensive side, and then getting Yimi Garcia and JT Chargois on the pitching front.
The Mariners hope that those moves are enough to help Seattle capture its first division title since 2001. Mariners fans, on the other hand, are happy with the moves but believe there should have been more done to improve the offense.
Perhaps one of the limiting factors in acquiring another bat is that the Mariners didn't part with any of their top ten overall prospects. Seattle has eight Top 100 prospects, per Baseball America, and held onto all of them.
While that fact frustrates some fans who believe that the team should have been willing to push the envelope to make a big trade, the reality is that no one in baseball traded prospects of that caliber, according to Travis Sawchik of the Score.
Lots of trades. Zero top 100 @BaseballAmerica prospects traded.
For better or worse, that's just the way baseball is these days. Teams are fearful of giving up potential cornerstone pieces for rental players that may only be with a club for half a year. Furthermore, in a value sense, teams are wary of giving up cost-controlled players for higher-priced veterans that are going to leave at the end of a year or two and will need to be replaced with other higher-priced veterans. All that, coupled with the fact that so many teams are in contention, made it a tough market to buy in, even if you were trying to force a deal.
As for the Mariners in the Top 100, they include: Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Laz Montes, Logan Evans, Tyler Locklear, Felnin Celesten, Harry Ford and Johnny Farmelo.
The Mariners are 57-53 and will be back in action on Friday at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.
