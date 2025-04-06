Seattle Mariners' Journeyman Reliever Provides Feel-Good Story Despite Loss on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners lost to the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Saturday night. It was another listless offensive performance for the M's that dropped them to 3-6 on the season.
Seattle is now hitting a league-worst .121 with runners in scoring position and has lost back-to-back games, and four of its last five. However, even in dark moments there can be light, as such was the case on Saturday in the form of reliever Jesse Hahn.
Recently recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Hahn pitched 2.0 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out two, flashing mid-to-upper 90s velocity.
The 35-year-old almost made the team out of spring training but began the year in Tacoma. It's unclear if he'll remain on the roster for the long-term. Now in his eighth big-league season, Hahn is 19-21 for his career with a 4.19 ERA. A former starter, he won a career-high six games for the Athletics back in 2015.
The Mariners' bullpen has been taxed heavily in the early going of the season thanks to a 0.2 inning start from Emerson Hancock and a 3.0 inning start from Luis F. Castillo earlier this week.
The M's will close out the series with the Giants on Sunday afternoon with first pitch from Oracle Park coming at 1:05 p.m. PT. Bay area native Bryan Woo will get the start for Seattle after earning the win last Sunday against the Athletics. Flamethrower Jordan Hicks, who tops 100 MPH with the fastball, will pitch for the Giants.
The M's will return home on Monday for a new series with the Astros.
