Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Addresses Decision to Skip All-Star Game on Instagram
10:35 a.m. PT: Rodriguez has addressed the decision on Instagram, putting out the following post:
"I'm incredibly honored that my peers voted me into the All-Star Game - that means a lot to me. As much as I would love to be out there, I want to take this time to take care of my body and fully prepare for the second half of the season. It's definitely tough to miss out on the All-Star experience, but I'll be cheering on all the guys and wishing them and their families an amazing week."
10 a.m. PT:
The Seattle Mariners announced on Friday morning that outfielder Julio Rodriguez will not participate in the All-Star Game next week, despite being voted in by his fellow players.
Per the Mariners:
Julio Rodriguez who was voted into the 2025 All-Star Game via the players ballot, will not be able to participate this year. He will take the break to recuperate, rest and prepare for the second half.
It's been a difficult first half of the season for Rodriguez offensively, who has seen his batting average drop to .244 and his on-base percentage dip to .301. He's also seen his slugging dip to .386 and his OPS fall to .687. He's got a 100 OPS+, meaning he's a league-average player right now.
He's got 11 home runs, and he's stolen 15 bases, and he plays a supreme center field, but he just hasn't been the impact player that he was the first three years of his career.
The Mariners - and Rodriguez - will hope that some time off will help him recover, presumably mentally and physically.
The M's enter play on Thursday at 48-45 and in second place in the American League West, though they are seven back of the Houston Astros. They also one game back of the third and final wild card in the American League, as they've lost three straight games.
Rodriguez is 3-for-20 over his last five games.
Seattle will be back in action on Friday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
HOMECOMING FOR GEORGE: Playing against the Yankees this week is a homecoming for George Kirby, who grew up just 30 minutes from the stadium. He spoke about playing near home, giving back to his community and more. CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.