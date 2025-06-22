Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Deserves Some Credit, But Still Needs Refined Approach

Rodriguez is very clearly working, there's no doubt about that, and he deserves real credit for cutting his strikeout rate. However, in order to become the complete hitter that he wants to be, he's got to find the right approach and stick to it.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) crosses home plate to score in the first inning as Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) watches at Angel Stadium on June 8.
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) crosses home plate to score in the first inning as Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) watches at Angel Stadium on June 8. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into Sunday's contest against the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has, by far, the lowest strikeout rate of his career at 20.2 percent. That's down more than five percent from a season ago and more than four percent from his career average.

However, as has been well-reported, his lower strikeout rate is coming at the expense of hard hit balls, power and slugging. He's swinging more often, and while he's not striking out as much, he's also not doing as much damage as he's typically done.

For all the complaining about Rodriguez this season, there's a few things that can be true at the same time. The first, as I explained on the Refuse to Lose podcast, is that he deserves some credit here.

Julio ​Rodriguez ​deserves ​some ​credit ​here. ​Nobody ​wants ​to ​give ​him ​credit, ​but ​he ​deserves ​credit. ​He ​is ​trying ​​to ​address ​a ​weakness ​in ​his ​own ​game, ​and ​he ​is ​trying ​to ​address ​a ​weakness ​in ​this ​teams ​game. ​He ​is ​trying ​to ​rectify ​a ​problem, ​a ​problem ​that ​we ​have ​all ​seen. ​The ​Mariners ​led ​baseball ​in ​strikeouts ​last ​season. ​They ​almost ​made ​baseball ​history ​for ​the ​most ​strikeouts ​in ​a ​single ​season. They ​got ​rid ​of ​guys ​like ​Teoscar ​Hernandez ​and ​Eugenio ​Suarez, ​supposedly, ​in ​order ​to ​help ​cut ​their ​strikeouts. Julio ​Rodriguez ​is ​trying ​to ​alleviate ​his ​own ​strikeout ​problem. ​He ​deserves ​some ​credit ​for ​that. ​This ​is ​a ​guy ​who ​is ​very ​clearly ​working.

However, it goes beyond that as well. Rodriguez needs to find an approach at the plate and stick to it. It's good to be aggressive, but you have to be aggressive at the right pitches. It's good to swing on 0-0 fastballs or 1-0 fastballs and do damage against them. What you can't do is swing at a first pitch slider well off the plate and ground out to second, or put yourself in an 0-1 count that puts the pitcher in control. Every time you do that, you are helping to get yourself out, which is something Rodriguez has done far too often.

He needs to look for the fastball and be aggressive on it, and if he doesn't get it, he needs to lay off of it to try to force the pitcher to come with a fastball.

You can hear more of my thoughts on the Refuse to Lose podcast below:

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about his newfound anger at the M's for not going after Rafael Devers in a trade, and he wonders if the M's could trade Dominic Canzone soon. Furthermore, we discuss Julio Rodriguez's approach at the plate, and we talk with Hunt Palmer, LSU baseball insider, about possible M's draftee Kade Anderson. LISTEN HERE:

THE NEW FACE: According to veteran radio host Dave "Softy" Mahler, Cal Raleigh is the face of Seattle Sports. Do you agree? CLICK HERE:

CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News