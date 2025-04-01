Seattle Mariners Just Got Sent a Huge Message with Regards to Possible Contract Extensions
On Monday, left-hander Garrett Crochet signed a massive contract extension with the Boston Red Sox. After being acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox, Crochet gets a six-year extension.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
Garrett Crochet finally gets the extension he was seeking, signing a six-year, $170 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. It buys out four years of free agency, and is the most lucrative contract for a pitcher with 4 years of service time in history, eclipsing Jacob deGrom's $137.5 million deal with the Mets.
Why is this relevant to the Seattle Mariners? Well, the M's were likely just given a peek at what the market for a possible extension could look like for both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. As for trying to project exact numbers, the cloth cuts both ways on this one:
Crochet is far less proven that Gilbert or Kirby, and he's never gone through a full season as a starter. That would lead you to believe that he has less leverage, and therefore Gilbert and Kirby could get even bigger extensions. However, Crochet had been scheduled to be a free agent after 2026, ramping up the urgency. Gilbert is a free agent after 2027 and Kirby after 2028, so perhaps the M's can lock them at a slightly more affordable price because the urgency isn't quite as great..
Earlier this week, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said the team was open to signing more homegrown players to longterm deals. If they want to try to keep Kirby or Gilbert, then they have a starting point now of what it could look like.
The Mariners are 2-3 on the season and they'll continue their series with the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
