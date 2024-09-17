Seattle Mariners Key Player Dealing with Nagging Injuries as Big Series Begins
Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles is dealing with some nagging injuries as the team gets set to open up a new series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
Late on this -- but Victor Robles exited yesterday’s game with soreness in his leg unrelated to the hip flexor issue he’s dealt with for most of the summer, Dan Wilson said.
Wilson added that Robles “should be good to go” for the Mariners’ upcoming series vs. the Yankees.
That's certainly good to hear, but it's also worth monitoring moving forward. Robles is invaluable to the M's lineup as they are chasing their second playoff berth in three seasons. Since arriving in Seattle in early June, he's hitting .333 with four homers, 20 RBI and 25 stolen bases. He has yet to be caught stealing yet as a member of the Mariners. He's also played excellent defense in center and right field and has provided the organization with some much-needed energy.
He pairs with Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez to make up an exciting outfield that should also be the core of the team in 2025.
The Mariners and Yankees will open up the series on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. M's young ace Bryan Woo will get the ball on the mound against right-hander Luis Gil.
Woo is coming off a start in which he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres. He's 8-2 for the season.
