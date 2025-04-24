Seattle Mariners Left-Handed Reliever Gabe Speier on Historic Pace Through First Month
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has had to pick up a lot of slack for a staring rotation that has uncharacteristically failed to go deep into games through the first 24 contests of the season.
The Mariners bullpen was first in the American League and third in innings pitched (96.1) entering Thursday. The team has counted on several bullpen arms in the early going, with one of them making some unique history.
Left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier had a down 2024. While dealing with various injuries, the former Kansas City Royal had a 5.70 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched.
This season, Speier has a 0.00 ERA in 11 outings and has fanned 12 batters in 10 innings pitched. He's posted a 0.60 WHIP and has allowed an opposing batting average of .121. According to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR, Speier has the the best ERA in March/April in MLB history. The high-leverage reliever has a 0.24 ERA in 39 career games during those months with 41 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched. He has allowed just one earned run in his 39 outings.
Speier's 0.24 ERA in March/April is the lowest ever in a single month ahead of Adam Kolarek's 0.28 ERA (Aug. 2018-23) and George Mullin's 0.47 ERA in Sept./Oct. 1914.
Speier and Seattle's All-Star closer Andres Munoz are both yet to give up a run this season. And the unit will get a big boost in the coming days when Matt Brash is activated off the injured list. Carlos Vargas has also been stellar and has pitched his way into being a dependable high-pressure, late-inning situations. With an extra high leverage reliever back in the fold and the rise of Vargas, Speier's string of perfection could continue.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS INFIELDER JORGE POLANCO HAS IMPROVED MORE THAN ANY OTHER MAJOR LEAGUER: Jorge Polanco battled injury in 2024, but with his knee healthy, he's become one of the better turnaround stories in the league. CLICK HERE
J.P. CRAWFORD HOMER LEADS MARINERS TO 8-5 WIN OVER RED SOX: The Mariners got a quality start from Emerson Hancock and a season-best performance from Crawford to even the series 1-1. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CALL UP VETERAN RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER CASEY LAWRENCE: The right-handed reliever had his contract selected for the third time this season on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.