J.P. Crawford Homer Leads Seattle Mariners to 8-5 Win Over Boston Red Sox
The bats of the Seattle Mariners stayed hot in an 8-5 win against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. The Mariners improved to 13-11 on the season and set up a rubber match for Thursday.
The Red Sox potent offense put up eight runs of their own the day before. On Wednesday, M's starting pitcher Emerson Hancock had one of the best starts of his career and stifled Boston's offense. He threw six innings, struck out seven, walked two and allowed two earned runs on five hits.
Seattle's offense rewarded Hancock's quality start, even though it took several innings to do it. The Mariners had five runners on base in the first two innings and scored just one run from those situations. That lone run came courtesy of a Mitch Garver RBI single in the top of the first.
J.P. Crawford broke the seal for Seattle in the top of the fourth inning with a three-run homer to right-center field. It was Crawford's first home run of the season. He finished the game 2-for-4 with a run and tied a career-high with four RBIs.
Romy Gonzalez hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth and Ceddanne Rafaela scored on a groundout hit by Rafael Devers in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Mariners' lead to 4-2.
Leo Rivas scored on a throwing error committed by reliever Brennan Bernardino in the top of the sixth and Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the same inning. Crawford and Ben Williamson both hit respective RBI singles in the top of the seventh to give Seattle an 8-2 lead. Williamson had the first three-hit game of his career and finished 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI.
Triston Casas hit his second three-run homer in as many games in the bottom of the eighth for the eventual final of 8-5.
Mariners closer Andres Munoz entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and retired the side in order for his eighth save in as many opportunities.
Seattle and Boston will play in the rubber match at 10:35 a.m. PT on Thursday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Garrett Crochet will start for the Red Sox.
