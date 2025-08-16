Seattle Mariners Legend Gets Big Responsibility at World Baseball Classic
Several Seattle Mariners players are likely to participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and now, some coaches are too.
Last week, M's Director of Hitting, and Baseball Hall of Famer, Edgar Martinez was named to the coaching staff for Puerto Rico. Joining him is former Texas Rangers star Juan Gonzalez. The two will be part of the staff put together by manager Yadier Molina, who starred in his career for the St. Louis Cardinals.
A native of Dorado, Puerto Rico, Martinez is one of the greatest right-handed hitters to ever play the game. A seven-time All-Star, he spent 18 years in the big leagues, all with the Mariners. A two-time batting champion, he amassed 309 home runs and 1,261 RBIs. A doubles machine, he collected 514 in his career to go along with 2,247 hits.
He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019 and is one of just three Mariners to be enshrined in Cooperstown, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro Suzuki. He's also a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and has his No. 11 retired by the organization.
The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins in March of 2026 and will take Martinez, and others, away from the club during spring training. Cal Raleigh is already set to play for Team USA, while Julio Rodriguez (Dominican Republic), Andres Munoz (Mexico), Randy Arozarena (Mexico), Harry Ford (Great Britain), and Michael Arroyo (Colombia) all seem likely to participate as well.
We spoke more about the Mariners' connections to the World Baseball Classic on a recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast.
