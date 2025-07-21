Seattle Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Gets Passed in Baseball History By Aaron Judge

Most home runs within a player's first 10 career MLB seasons:

408- Albert Pujols (2001-10)

370- Eddie Mathews (1952-61)

369- Ralph Kiner (1946-55)

354- Adam Dunn (2001-10)

351- Aaron Judge (2016-25 via going yard in today's 4-2 @Yankees win vs ATL)

350- Ken Griffey Jr. (1989-98) pic.twitter.com/0UueGqiKWB