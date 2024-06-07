Seattle Mariners' Legend and Son Go Viral For Awesome Moment on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Thursday afternoon in Oakland. With the win, the M's moved to 36-28 on the year, won another series, and lead the American League West by 5.0 games.
However, as good as the game was on the field, perhaps the best moment came before the game when Mariners' legend Mike Cameron exchanged lineup cards with his son, Daz.
Daz is an outfielder for the A's.
Gary Hill Jr. of the Mariners' radio network captured the photo on social media:
Mike Cameron and Daz Cameron exchanging lineups
Mike Cameron serves in the organization in a special assignment capacity and pops in from time to time at the major league games, and he undoubtedly wasn't going to miss the chance to see his son play in person.
Cameron really did the impossible for most Mariners fans: replace Ken Griffey Jr. in centerfield. After Griffey was traded to the Reds in 2000 for Cameron and a slew of others, Cameron became a fan favorite instantly. Over his four years with the M's, he helped the team get to the playoffs twice and he made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
The 27-year-old Daz Cameron was the No. 37 pick in the 2015 draft by the Houston Astros. He has appeared in parts of four seasons with the Tigers and A's. He's a .206 career hitter.
The Mariners play the Royals on Friday night.
