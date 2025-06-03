Mariners Legend Randy Johnson Discusses Sharing Legacy of No. 51 With Ichiro Suzuki
For the first time in Seattle Mariners history, two different players who wore the same uniform number will both have it retired. The organization announced Monday that National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and five-time Cy Young winner Randy Johnson will have his No. 51 retired by the Mariners on a to-be-determined date during the 2026 season. The announcement was made on the 35-year anniversary of Johnson throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history against the Detroit Tigers on June 2, 1990.
Johnson pitched for the better part of 10 seasons for Seattle from 1989-98. During that time, he was a five-time All-Star, an ERA leader (1995), four-time strikeout leader (1992-95) and won his first Cy Young award in 1995. He had a 3.42 ERA in his near-decade with the franchise and struck out 2,162 batters in 1,838.1 innings pitched across 266 starts.
After Johnson was traded to the Houston Astros in 1998, his No. 51 wasn't worn by a Mariners player until 2001, when 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki made his MLB debut. Suzuki will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 27 and will have his respective No. 51 retired by Seattle in a pregame ceremony on Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Park.
Suzuki wrote a letter to Johnson after he was assigned the number and promised not to bring shame to it.
In a news conference held via Zoom on Monday, Johnson spoke about the connection with Suzuki and what it meant to have him reach out.
"I wasn't expecting anything," Johnson said. "I wasn't expecting a letter from him or anything like that. But I think that's his culture and that's his respect for the game. ... I was honored that he would take the time to do that and I said 'Go for it. Wear it.'"
Johnson already has his number retired with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who he won the World Series with in 2001. When his jersey is retired by Seattle in 2026, he'll be one of a handful of players in the history of the game to have his number retired by two different organizations. The Mariners will also be one of the few teams to retire the same number for two different players.
Johnson said he wanted to delay having his number retired out of respect for Suzuki and wanting him to have his own day. He also complimented Suzuki as one of the all-time greats.
"I just want him to have his own day. That's the most important thing. I'm not trying to take anything away. This is 15 years since I've been retired and for it to finally happen, I'm happy, I'm glad that I was a part of history there. ... To share it with Ichiro, who had 10 amazing years there — he's probably, arguably, the best hitter that's ever played in the MLB next to Pete Rose. ... I know what he did because I'm a pitcher and I faced him a few times, and he did it against me. ... But I'm proud and honored that he's going to have his day and I'll let the Seattle Mariners work out how they're going to do this. But I'm just glad with the new ownership that they're doing this."
Seattle has made a habit in recent years of honoring the legends that led the team in the most successful seasons of the franchise. And, after many years, Johnson is getting his due.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CAL RALEIGH EARNS INCREDIBLE WEEKLY HONOR: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher was named the co-American League Player of The Week on Monday. CLICK HERE
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, ORIOLES: The Mariners will look to carry finish off their nine-game homestand on a good note after snapping their two-series losing streak. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES WIN AGAINST TWINS: The Mariners snapped a two-series losing streak and earned some valuable wins that can factor into a potential late-season playoff push. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.