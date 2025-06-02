Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will begin the final leg of their nine-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. The Mariners will look to carry their momentum from a series win against the Minnesota Twins, and the Orioles are coming off a series sweep against the Chicago White Sox.
The upcoming series, and month of June as a whole, will be crucial for Seattle. It entered Monday with a half-game lead in the American League West, and any series win against AL foes could play a role in potential playoff tiebreakers at the end of the season.
Here are the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Baltimore:
Tuesday, June 3 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano (Baltimore)
Kirby is still working his way back to midseason form after missing most of the season due to right shoulder inflammation. He has an 11.42 ERA with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched across two starts. He's walked two, hit three and allowed 11 earned runs on 13 hits (three home runs). He had longer leeway in his last outing against the Washington Nationals on May 28. He threw five innings after he pitched 3.2 against the Houston Astros on May 22.
Kirby will take on 35-year-old rookie Tomoyuki Sugano, who has quickly become one of the few bright spots in the Orioles' struggling starting rotation.
Sugano has three quality starts in his last five outings. The three-time NPB Central League MVP pitched 5.1 innings, fanned three and allowed three earned runs on eight hits (one home run) in his last start against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 27. He's allowed at least one home run in four of his last five outings.
Wednesday, June 4 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Cade Povich (Baltimore)
Emerson Hancock has continued to be a steady and dependable arm for Seattle since he was recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on April 17. He's allowed more than three earned runs in just one-of-eight starts since he was brought up. He struck out four, walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits his last outing against the Nationals on March 29.
Cade Povich has had solid strikeout numbers over his last handful of starts, but has struggled to go deep into his outings and keep opposing teams off the board. He's fanned 24 batters in his last trio of starts and has allowed 13 earned runs on 21 hits (three home runs) in 15.1 innings. He punched out nine and allowed five earned runs on eight hits (one home run) his last outing against the Cardinals on May 28.
Thursday, June 5 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Zach Eflin (Baltimore)
Bryan Woo is coming off his fourth consecutive quality start and the eighth of his last nine. He's gone six innings or more in all 11 starts this season, the longest active streak in baseball. He's fanned three, walked one and allowed three earned runs on six hits (two home runs) against Minnesota on May 30.
Zach Eflin will enter his start June 4 coming off his best start of the season against the White Sox on May 30. He struck out six batters in seven innings, walked one and allowed four hits.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RANDY AROZARENA HITS WALK-OFF SINGLE, LEADS MARINERS TO 2-1 WIN OVER TWINS: The Mariners snapped their two-series losing streak with their second consecutive walk-off win against the Twins. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SEND MINOR LEAGUE CATCHER OUTRIGHT TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA: The Mariners sent backup catcher Blake Hunt to the Rainiers days after designating him for assignment. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INFIELDER COLE YOUNG DISCUSSES UP-AND-DOWN SEASON AFTER WALK-OFF: The Mariners' top 100 prospect had an incredible MLB debut, and it was made all the more special after his struggles to begin the year. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.