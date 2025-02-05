Seattle Mariners Management Was Prepared For Slow Offseason, Per Jerry Dipoto
The Seattle Mariners had an uncharacteristically slow offseason in the lead up to the 2025 season. The team entered the break with needs at first, second and third base and it wasn't until January when the Mariners addressed some of those needs.
First, Seattle signed infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. He'll split time with Luke Raley at first. The Mariners ended the month by agreeing to terms with Jorge Polanco on a one-year, $7 million deal. The contract has the potential to be worth more if incentives are met. He'll play third base.
The Mariners were tied to trade rumors and speculation throughout the offseason. But nothing materialized. And according to Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto, that was something that the organization had anticipated.
Dipoto spoke on a news conference hosted via Zoom on Feb. 3 and talked extensively about the offseason and other topics.
"One of our points going into this offseason, and I known I made it sitting in the dugout in the final series there, was that we didn't anticipate a great deal of movement around the team," Dipoto said. "And as we are now about a week away from headed to spring training, I'd say that probably played out to be spot on, much to the dismay of a few. But we have a good team. And we went into the offseason with what we thought were needs at first base, second base, third base."
The Mariners were reported to have a limited payroll, which made it unlikely for the team to go after any high-tier free agents. The way the trade market played out, it also made it difficult for Seattle to improve in the trade market without touching its starting rotation.
Barring any unexpected developments or trades, it looks like the slow offseason has come to an end.
