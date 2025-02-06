Video Shows Seattle Mariners Outfielder Randy Arozarena Preparing For Next Season
The Seattle Mariners will be under a lot of scrutiny in 2025. The team has missed the playoffs 22 times in the last 23 years and were one game away from the postseason in 2022 and 2023.
The Mariners made just two moves that will likely factor into the 26-man roster: respective one-year deals with infielders Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco.
Next year will also be the first full seasons played for several 2024 acquisitions. Including Seattle's biggest get of th 2024 trade deadline.
The Mariners acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26 and the former American League Championship MVP quickly adapted and became the club's starting left fielder.
A video shared on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) by Todd Cenal (owner of Next Level Instructions) showed Arozarena working to prepare for his first full season in the Pacific Northwest.
Arozarena played 54 games with Seattle and hit .231 with five home runs and 23 RBIs during his limited time with the team. Arozarena was also the cleanup hitter during a significant portion of that stretch.
Arozarena had a down year overall by his standards. Including his 100 games played with the Rays, Arozarena finished 2024 with a .219 batting average to go with 20 home runs, 73 RBIs and 20 steals.
From 2020-23, Arozarena hadn't finished with a batting average below .254.
Arozarena will be the starting left fielder for the Mariners all of 2025. And if he can return to the form he showed with Tampa Bay, then Seattle's offense will get a huge boost.
