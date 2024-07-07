Seattle Mariners Receive Injury Update on Top Star
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners pulled center fielder Julio Rodriguez after the top of the first inning in Saturday's 5-4 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mariners manager Scott Servais explained in a postgame interview the same day that Rodriguez was experiencing tightness in his thigh.
Rodriguez was out of the starting lineup for Sunday's rubber match in the three-game series against the Blue Jays. Victor Robles was slated to bat ninth and play Rodriguez's normal spot in center field, according to the lineup.
Servais offered an update on the status of Seattle's franchise star:
"Those (MRIs) came back," Servais said in a pregame interview Sunday. "They're good. He's going to be fine, he's just a little bit sore. He's not in the lineup today. We'll check in later today, I would like to stay away from (playing him today) if possible."
The Mariners avoided catastrophe. The offense has continued to struggle and has struck out 11 or more times in 11 consecutive games. In Saturday's loss against Toronto, Seattle's offense mustered one hit and no runs through seven innings. It wasn't until the Mariners got to the Blue Jays' bullpen in the eighth that they were able to put some runs on the board.
Losing Rodriguez would be the last thing the offense needs. Luckily, Seattle has a day off on Monday before playing two away games against the Padres and three against the Los Angeles Angels before the All-Star break.
Rodriguez has played 90 games this season — the most on the team. He's batting .247 this season with seven doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBIs.
"It was bothering him running (Saturday)," Servais said on Sunday. "We'll see how it is today. We'll see how it is when he swings a bit. ... I think we avoided anything real serious. ... Hopefully he'll be good to go when we pick it up in San Diego."
