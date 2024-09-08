Seattle Mariners Highly-Rated Prospect Discusses Impressive Season at High-A
EVERETT, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are nearing the end of the regular season, with just 18 games to play after Sunday's win against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Coinciding with the Mariners' regular season is the conclusion of their minor league affiliates' season.
Seattle's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts and Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers will continue their year in their respective leagues' playoffs. But the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox saw their season end on Sunday afternoon.
But the main goal of the minor leagues isn't playoffs, as much as a lot of local fans would like to see it happen. The main goal is to see players develop.
And a lot of Mariners prospects have taken noticeable jumps forward. One of them has been Michael Arroyo.
Arroyo is a 2022 international signee out of Colombia. He's in just his third season in Seattle's farm system but has elevated his status within the organization and across league circles by becoming one of the best power-hitters not just in High-A ball, but throughout the minor league ranks.
"Just putting it all together," Arroyo said via a translator before Sunday's season finale against the Spokane Indians. "As the year comes to an end, you always feel it at the end. You've got to part ways with your teammates and the guys next to you. It's always a good feeling. Especially when you got guys around you that you care for and you go about your work every single day (with). ... When it comes to the year of development, nothing changes. Everything's been: show up everyday and look to get better. Use the coaches for when you need them and continuing to work day-in and day-out."
Arroyo had 23 home runs entering Sunday — the most across all minor league levels for players aged 19 years-old or younger.
Arroyo has been on a team for most of the season that has been filled with top 100 players such as Lazaro Montes and Colt Emerson. Arroyo's continued excellence at the plate earned him a spot with his teammates on Baseball America's September top 100 list. He was ranked the No. 98 prospect in all of baseball and the Mariners' No. 7 prospect, according to the publication.
"(I just) try to stay calm at all moments," Arroyo said. "That's when I feel I play best. When I'm nice and relaxed, nice and calm. So (I'm) just taking it day-by-day and understand that the work we do pregame is what's going to translate into the game. Just taking that stuff step-by-step and trying to stay calm in every single moment. Stay focused, stay prepared. And that's what's gotten me to this point."
Arroyo, at only 19-years old, is in the same position as fellow 2022 international signee Montes and 2023 draft pick Emerson. Although all three have had different experiences getting to the point they are, they are all still teenagers with big expectations. And all three of them, like all minor-leaguers, have the same goal: making it to the big leagues.
"It's nice to have those guys here," Arroyo said. " ... Obviously everyone shares the same goal and everyone is very talented. It makes it a little bit easier that you're working alongside guys that continue the same job and the same effort to get to places that they need to be. And at the same time it's good to have around people that I know just get after it. One common goal."
Arroyo has been one of the best prospects Seattle has had this season. From both on-field performance and potential.
With the AquaSox's season at an end, Arroyo now has eyes on him going into the offseason, spring training (potentially) and the 2025 season.
And he'll likely draw more eyes as he goes into his fourth year in the Mariners' farm system.
"There's always some type of plan (going into the year)," Arroyo said. "And I'm very grateful for every single moment. All the coaches that go with it. Being in this position is just kind of taking it step-for-step and continuing to move forward."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER DUCK MAKES PRO DEBUT FOR MODESTO: Seattle Mariners 2024 draft pick Brock Moore made an impressive debut with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts on Friday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS 2024 DRAFT PICK IMPRESSES IN PRO DEBUT: The Seattle Mariners assigned 2024 draft pick, right-handed pitcher Will Riley, to the organization's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts; Riley pitched a perfect inning in his debut. CLICK HERE
MARINERS WELL-FEATURED IN BASEBALL AMERICA LIST: The Seattle Mariners had eight players represented in Baseball America's latest top 100 prospect list — the most in the league. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady